Roblox Hackers Exposed For Allegedly Stealing Millions of Robux in Discord Scam

A group of Roblox hackers who have allegedly stolen over 100 million Robux using a fake Discord server have been exposed by YouTuber Kreekcraft.

In what essentially amounts to a phishing scam, Kreekcraft says the hackers have created a false Scriptbloxian Studios Discord, posing as the official server for the developer known for Ninja Legends and Legends of Speed. They have subsequently taken items and Robux from users believing that the Discord is genuine. The victims apparently include other Roblox developers, some of whom claim that over 5 million Robux was taken from their accounts due to this hack.

How Roblox hackers use fake Discord servers

According to the video exposé (posted above), the fake Discord server looks legitimate as it seems to have almost 40,000 members and a well-organized set of threads. But dig a little deeper and Kreekcraft says that many of these members are just bots.

After a user joins the server, it’s not before long until one of the moderators will apparently DM the potential victim, saying that the user has been banned (sometimes providing a doctored screenshot too) and then asking the person for their Roblox authentication code or phone number for identity verification.

It’s not hard to figure out what happens at that point. The hackers take control of the account and steal all of the items and Robux tied to it.

At the time of this writing, this Scriptbloxian Studios Discord is still live. Reports of this scam have been made as late as May 2022. So definitely watch out for other reports of Roblox hackers and scams, like this one using a broken Chrome extension.