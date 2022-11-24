Roblox SearchBlox: How to Delete Chrome Extension That Hacked Accounts

Unfortunately, the Roblox SearchBlox Chrome extension has been used to hack thousands of Roblox accounts on November 22, 2022. We recommend deleting this malicious plugin as soon as possible. If you’re a parent or guardian, please check if your child has installed the Searchblox extension as well, since over 200,000 users have this installed. If so, delete it sooner than later.

How the Roblox ‘SearchBlox’ plugin was used to hack accounts

According to BleepingComputer and prominent Roblox YouTuber KreekCraft, the owner of the SearchBlox extension named @UnstoppableLucent on Roblox had compromised the plugin with malicious Javascript code. The extension was meant to be an easy search tool to find Roblox servers, but this was used only as a disguise for the creator’s true intent.

While the hack may not steal a Roblox user’s password or account information, the injected code steals limited items and Robux without the user knowing. A tweet from RoPro Roblox Extension also notes that it can also steal a user’s assets on Rolimons, which is a Roblox trading platform.

How to delete Roblox ‘SearchBlox’ extension

Here are the steps you need to take to delete Searchblox from your Chrome browser:

Open Chrome from your computer

Click the three dots in the upper-right corner, and head to More Tools and then hit Extensions

Find the Searchblox extension and click Remove

Confirm the removal by clicking Remove

We also recommend you clear all cookies, change passwords, and log out of all Roblox sessions. Always be wary of any Roblox extension that is installed onto a browser.

If you think that your items or Robux has been stolen due to SearchBlox, please contact Roblox support. At the time of this writing, UnstoppableLucent’s account has been deleted on Roblox.