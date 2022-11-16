Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance release date for 2023 is fast approaching and Warner Bros has released the first official trailer. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer confirms a lot of the plot and cast, including where fans can watch the last in the Magic Mike trilogy. Here’s the trailer and everything known about the release, plot, and full Magic Mike’s Last Dance cast list.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance has a theatrical release date in the U.S. of February 10, 2023. The movie was originally meant to launch exclusively on HBO Max, but Warner Bros decided to give it a full release in theaters. Magic Mike’s Last Dance will now release on HBO Max at a later date.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer

Here is the first official trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which confirms a lot of the plot and cast.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance plot details

Magic Mike’s Last Dance continues on from the events of 2015’s Magic Mike XXL and will close the trilogy. It sees Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) living as a bartender in Florida until he meets Salma Hayek Pinault’s character. She persuades him to come to London to help with a stage show there, but she has a lot more planned than he originally expected.

Who is in the Magic Mike’s Last Dance cast?

The cast for Magic Mike’s Last Dance includes:

Channing Tatum as Mike Lane

Salma Hayek Pinault

Ayub Khan Din

Jemelia George

Juliette Motamed

Vicki Pepperdine

Gavin Spokes

Caitlin Gerard

Christopher Bencomo

Salma Hayek Pinault’s character was originally announced as being played by Thandiwe Newton. Unfortunately, Newton had to step away to deal with “family matters,” according to Warner Bros. The character’s name is still being kept a secret, for some reason.

Fans should expect at least one more trailer before Magic Mike’s Last Dance opens on February 10, 2023.