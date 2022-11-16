Warzone 2.0 Loot Disappearing: Why Can’t I Pick up Armor or Weapons?

The Warzone 2.0 loot disappearing issue is impacting players on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Some players are finding that they can’t pick up armor or weapons. Here’s the need-to-know info about this issue.

Why is loot disappearing in Warzone 2.0?

Loot disappearing in Warzone 2.0 doesn’t seem to be an intentional feature. Instead, it’s likely to be a bug that the developer needs to fix.

Players who can’t see or pick up armor, weapons, or ammo, will unfortunately just have to move on. There appears to be no way to solve this issue.

Unfortunately, issues like this are likely to plague the game for the first few days after launch. With Warzone 2.0 being as massive as it is, combined with the sheer number of people who are now playing and finding issues, the early stages after launch are usually when most bugs and glitches and found.

Hopefully the developer can acknowledge this issue soon and then let players know when they can expect a fix. To see what the developer is currently working on, this Trello board is well worth bookmarking and visiting often.

