Warzone 2.0 ‘Logging Into Online Services’ Message Stuck Fix

The Warzone 2.0 “Logging into online services” message getting stuck can be very frustrating for players on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One to deal with. Here’s how to fix it.

How to fix the Warzone 2.0 “Logging into online services” message stuck

To fix the Warzone 2.0 “Logging into online services” message getting stuck on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:

First, ensure their own connection is stable. Warzone 2.0 requires not only a fast enough connection but also stable connectivity to function properly. If the PC or console is connected wirelessly, consider switching to a wired connection.

Reboot the game. Rebooting the game might seem like an obvious suggestion, but a restart forces the game to try syncing up to the servers again, sometimes fixing issues.

Check the game’s status on social media. The official Call of Duty account is here. Raven Software, the developer responsible for maintaining Warzone 2.0, can be found here.

Wait for demand to lessen. At the time of writing, Warzone 2.0 has just launched. Therefore, demand is at its highest. This can cause issues that can be solved by just waiting.



If the above doesn’t help, the next best step is to contact Activision Support for further assistance.

