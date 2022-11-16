Warzone 2.0 Stuttering Fix: How To Stop Lag and DMZ Stutter

Looking for a Warzone 2.0 stuttering fix is not what Call of Duty fans want to be doing when playing the new battle royale experience. Thankfully, there are ways to solve the lagging issue. Here’s how to fix Warzone 2.0 and DMZ stuttering and lag on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

How to fix Warzone 2.0 and DMZ stuttering

To fix Warzone 2.0 stuttering, users should do the following:

On PC, ensure the latest Nvidia or AMD graphics card driver is installed.

Run the game in Fullscreen mode on PC.

Close any unnecessary apps that could be using up resources in the background.

Stop any video capture.

Lower graphics settings.

Ensure the PC, PS5, PS4, or Xbox is in a well-ventilated space. Excessive heat can cause the systems to throttle performance in order to cool back down.



The above fixes should help solve stuttering issues for most players. Failing that, however, reaching out to Activision Support is the next best step.

At the time of writing, the game has only just launched. As it receives support post-launch, performance is likely to improve. This should mean players experience less stutter and lag in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

