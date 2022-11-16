Warzone 2.0 Aim Assist Not Working, Nerfed Fix

Is Warzone 2.0 aim assist not working for you? The latest update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has seemingly broken aim assist, with players on Twitter claiming that the Black Ops option for aim assist has been nerfed or that it’s been weirdly turned off. It’s unclear if the aim assist nerf is real, but a new feature called Gyro Aiming is one clear culprit for why it isn’t working as it should.

How to fix Warzone 2.0 aim assist by turning off Gyro Aiming

After the new #MWII update, they added GYRO AIMING ‼️



TURN THIS SETTING OFF ( it will mess with your aim assist and make your sensivity feel off )



Follow @MasonReact & @ReactOptiz for more sauce 🫡 pic.twitter.com/N1UrWILSqM — Mason George (@MasonReact) November 16, 2022

To fix Warzone 2.0 aim assist, make sure that you turn off Gyro Aiming, a recently added option in the game’s settings. You need to make sure that both Gyro Behavior and Gravity Vector are turned off. Otherwise, it will get in the way of standard aim assist, as it is disabled whenever Gyro is active. A Twitter user has shared a video (posted below) of how Gyro automatically disables aim assist:

in fact: i can prove to you that Gyro automatically disables Aim Assist, even if you turn on Aim Assist on the game settings. (vid by @ShiningWingPony) pic.twitter.com/NQ3Nuqqxgn — Al. Lopez (@AL2009man) November 16, 2022

The aim assist option in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 has been a point of contention. Some on Reddit suggest that it gives console players too much of a clear advantage over keyboard and mouse players. There are rumors on Twitter that Black Ops aim assist has been nerfed as well. If you think this is the case, you should switch the setting back to default.

