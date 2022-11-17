Warzone 2 ‘A Player That Your Platform Denies’ Error Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

The Warzone 2 “A player that your platform denies” error is a frustrating message to read when trying to invite friends to the party. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve the issue. Here’s how to fix the Warzone 2 “A player that your platform denies” error on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
How to fix the Warzone 2 “A player that your platform denies” error
To fix the Warzone 2 “A player that your platform denies” error on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:
- First, try disabling crossplay.
- If the option is available on your platform, head to Settings > Account & Network > Crossplay and disable it.
- Enable it again if you have friends on other platforms who are attempting to join.
- Have a different player host the game.
- Swapping hosts can fix issues like this.
- Have all players restart the game.
- Sometimes having each player restart the game can fix lobby issues like this.
- Check the game’s social media accounts to see if it is experiencing issues.
- The official Call of Duty Twitter account is worth a look.
- The developer, Raven Software, is also fairly active on Twitter.
If the above fixes don’t work, it can be worth checking the official Warzone 2 Trello board to see what the developers are currently working on. Alternatively, reaching out to Activision Support here is a good next step.
1
For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s how to turn off Proximity Chat to stop enemies from hearing you. And here’s why loot is disappearing seemingly at random moments.