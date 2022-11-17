Warzone 2 ‘A Player That Your Platform Denies’ Error Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

The Warzone 2 “A player that your platform denies” error is a frustrating message to read when trying to invite friends to the party. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve the issue. Here’s how to fix the Warzone 2 “A player that your platform denies” error on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

How to fix the Warzone 2 “A player that your platform denies” error

To fix the Warzone 2 “A player that your platform denies” error on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:

First, try disabling crossplay. If the option is available on your platform, head to Settings > Account & Network > Crossplay and disable it. Enable it again if you have friends on other platforms who are attempting to join.

Have a different player host the game. Swapping hosts can fix issues like this.

Have all players restart the game. Sometimes having each player restart the game can fix lobby issues like this.

Check the game’s social media accounts to see if it is experiencing issues. The official Call of Duty Twitter account is worth a look. The developer, Raven Software, is also fairly active on Twitter.



If the above fixes don’t work, it can be worth checking the official Warzone 2 Trello board to see what the developers are currently working on. Alternatively, reaching out to Activision Support here is a good next step.

