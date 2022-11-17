Warzone 2 ‘Can’t Turn Off Crossplay’ Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Not being able to disable crossplay is a common issue for Warzone 2 players. Those that don’t want to play with keyboard and mouse users and/or PC hackers often turn off crossplay. Unfortunately, for Warzone 2.0 players on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, turning off crossplay sometimes isn’t a problem. Here’s how to go about fixing this issue.
How to fix the Warzone 2 “Can’t turn off Crossplay” error
To fix the Warzone 2 “Can’t turn off Crossplay” error on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:
- If the option appears in the “Account & Network” menu, try restarting the game.
- Restarting the game can help fix issues like this.
- If the option is missing from the “Account & Network” menu, it’s likely intentional by the developers.
- As strange as it may seem, the developer can sometimes disable the crossplay option.
- Developers might disable the option for large game modes like Warzone 2, as it helps with matchmaking and better ensures that matches fill with the full 150-152 players.
Though there are many players who would no doubt like to turn off crossplay to avoid mouse and keyboard users and/or those using a controller and benefiting from aim assist, the option isn’t always available.
