Warzone 2 ‘Can’t Turn Off Crossplay’ Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Not being able to disable crossplay is a common issue for Warzone 2 players. Those that don’t want to play with keyboard and mouse users and/or PC hackers often turn off crossplay. Unfortunately, for Warzone 2.0 players on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, turning off crossplay sometimes isn’t a problem. Here’s how to go about fixing this issue.

How to fix the Warzone 2 “Can’t turn off Crossplay” error

To fix the Warzone 2 “Can’t turn off Crossplay” error on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:

If the option appears in the “Account & Network” menu, try restarting the game. Restarting the game can help fix issues like this.

If the option is missing from the “Account & Network” menu, it’s likely intentional by the developers. As strange as it may seem, the developer can sometimes disable the crossplay option. Developers might disable the option for large game modes like Warzone 2, as it helps with matchmaking and better ensures that matches fill with the full 150-152 players.



Though there are many players who would no doubt like to turn off crossplay to avoid mouse and keyboard users and/or those using a controller and benefiting from aim assist, the option isn’t always available.

