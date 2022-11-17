Is GTA 6 Coming Out in 2022?

With the year drawing to a close, players are wondering whether GTA 6 is coming out in 2022. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most-anticipated games for a lot of people but Rockstar is being coy about the game’s release date window. Here’s everything we know about when GTA VI will be hitting stores.

Will GTA 6 be coming out in 2022?

No, Grand Theft Auto 6 will not be coming out in 2022.

Rockstar has not confirmed a release date window for the game. In fact, Rockstar has confirmed very little about the game aside from the fact that it is in development.

The latest rumors claim GTA 6 will not be released until 2025 at the earliest. This is believed to be because Rockstar is trying to avoid crunch culture while the game is in development seeing as they’ve faced numerous allegations of this in the past.

A recent hack that saw GTA 6 leaked across the internet was believed to have delayed the release window for the game even further than 2025. However, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has denied that is the case despite being disappointed with the leaks.