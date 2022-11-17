Warzone 2 Friends List Not Working: Social Tab Bug Fix

If your Warzone 2 friends list is not working you’re just one of many players this social tab bug is troubling. The glitch occurs when the social menu causes you to go back to the main menu, which prevents you from inviting your friends to a party. Both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 are experiencing this issue, likely caused by the latest Call of Duty update. Luckily, several users have already found a nifty workaround so that players can group up and invite their friends without needing the game’s friends list at all.

How to fix Warzone 2 friends list not working

The best way to get around the Warzone 2 friends list not working is to open a channel instead. Here’s how to open a channel in either Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare 2:

Head to the Call of Duty main menu and click on the headphones Channels icon in the upper-right corner

Click on the default game channel or select “Create a New Channel”

Select “Invite to Channel”

A friend list should now pop up, allowing you to invite players

Developer Raven Software has actually recognized this issue in its roadmap as affecting players on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. At the time of this writing, it is currently investigating the bug and will hopefully address it sooner than later.

