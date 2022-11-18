Are the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters Shiny-Locked?

Starter Pokemon are shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The last few generations of Pokemon games have shiny-locked the starters, so it’s no surprise that’s the case this time around. You can get shiny versions of the starters, but rest assured it won’t be at the beginning of the game.

Why are starters shiny locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The starters are shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet because Game Freak doesn’t want people to obsess about rolling for one. In the past, people would reset the game over and over. Considering you have a 1 in 4096 chance of getting a shiny, people would be resetting their game for weeks before they even started playing.

Fortunately, breeding in this game is much simpler than it has been in previous generations. So, if you’re set on getting a shiny starter, you can breed for it very early in the game. It’s still going to take some time to get a shiny, but at least you can play the game while you’re hatching eggs. That beats resetting over and over again.

Shiny locking starters will likely be a staple of the Pokemon series from now on. Any future entry will likely do the same.