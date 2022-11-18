Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Eevee Locations: Where to Catch Eevee

There are a few locations you can catch Eevee at in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fortunately, this iconic pokemon is more common than it was during earlier games in the series. So you’ll run into plenty of them if you know where to look.

Locations to Catch Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Eevee in two locations:

South Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

However, its evolutions also appear sporadically throughout the game. So far, we know there’s a chance of encountering a terastalized Jolteon. Additionally, Sylveon can spawn in South Province (Area Six) and West Province (Area Three). So, if you catch one of them, you could breed an Eevee from it instead of capturing it outright.

How to Evolve Eevee

There aren’t any new Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the existing ones evolve the same as they did in Sword and Shield.

You can evolve Eevee with the following methods: