Warzone 2 Packet Loss Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Knowing how to fix Warzone 2 packet loss on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One will let players enjoy a smoother, lag-free experience. When packets are lost, connection issues like rubberbanding can be common. Here’s how to avoid dealing with these frustrating issues.

How to fix Warzone 2 packet loss

To fix Warzone 2 packet loss on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, players should:

Try another match. Sometimes players can be put in matches where the connection to the host server is poor. Exiting out of that match and entering another can be a quick fix.

Check your network connection. Make sure any downloads or uploads on the network are paused. A wired connection is proven to be more consistent than a wireless one.

Check the game’s social accounts for any issues. The Call of Duty and Raven Software Twitter accounts are worth monitoring.

Wait for demand to lessen. At the time of writing, the game has only just launched. Waiting for demand to die down and/or for servers to deal with the load can be a simple fix.



To keep an eye on what the developers are working on, the official Warzone 2 Trello board can be useful.

For more assistance, reaching out to Activision Support is the next best step.

