Warzone 2 Packet Loss Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Knowing how to fix Warzone 2 packet loss on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One will let players enjoy a smoother, lag-free experience. When packets are lost, connection issues like rubberbanding can be common. Here’s how to avoid dealing with these frustrating issues.
How to fix Warzone 2 packet loss
To fix Warzone 2 packet loss on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, players should:
- Try another match.
- Sometimes players can be put in matches where the connection to the host server is poor.
- Exiting out of that match and entering another can be a quick fix.
- Check your network connection.
- Make sure any downloads or uploads on the network are paused.
- A wired connection is proven to be more consistent than a wireless one.
- Check the game’s social accounts for any issues.
- The Call of Duty and Raven Software Twitter accounts are worth monitoring.
- Wait for demand to lessen.
- At the time of writing, the game has only just launched. Waiting for demand to die down and/or for servers to deal with the load can be a simple fix.
To keep an eye on what the developers are working on, the official Warzone 2 Trello board can be useful.
For more assistance, reaching out to Activision Support is the next best step.
For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s what “AQ Soldier Kills” means on the scoreboard. And here’s how to fix Warzone 2 lobbies not filling up.