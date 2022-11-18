Warzone 2 Packet Loss Fix

Warzone 2 Packet Loss Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

By Mack Ashworth

Knowing how to fix Warzone 2 packet loss on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One will let players enjoy a smoother, lag-free experience. When packets are lost, connection issues like rubberbanding can be common. Here’s how to avoid dealing with these frustrating issues.

How to fix Warzone 2 packet loss

To fix Warzone 2 packet loss on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, players should:

  • Try another match.
    • Sometimes players can be put in matches where the connection to the host server is poor.
    • Exiting out of that match and entering another can be a quick fix.
  • Check your network connection.
    • Make sure any downloads or uploads on the network are paused.
    • A wired connection is proven to be more consistent than a wireless one.
  • Check the game’s social accounts for any issues.
  • Wait for demand to lessen.
    • At the time of writing, the game has only just launched. Waiting for demand to die down and/or for servers to deal with the load can be a simple fix.

To keep an eye on what the developers are working on, the official Warzone 2 Trello board can be useful.

For more assistance, reaching out to Activision Support is the next best step.

For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s what “AQ Soldier Kills” means on the scoreboard. And here’s how to fix Warzone 2 lobbies not filling up.

Mack Ashworth
Mack Ashworth
Mack is slowly grinding his way to Level 100. With each article you read, he gets 1 XP! // 23,597 XP UNTIL NEXT LEVEL //

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

Related guides