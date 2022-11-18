Warzone 2 Server Queue Fix: Why Is It Taking So Much Time?

Looking for a Warzone 2 Server Queue fix is not how most players want to spend their game time. Unfortunately, the Server Queue can take a lot of time on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Here’s how to fix it taking so long.
How to fix the Warzone 2 Server Queue taking too long
To fix the Warzone 2 Server Queue taking too long on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:
- Wait the estimated time.
- The time given at the bottom of the notification window tells players how long it will take.
- If the estimated time passes, give it a few extra minutes. In our experience, this allows us access.
- Be understanding of the situation.
- The Server Queue usually only appears when there is extreme demand for the game.
- If a new update has dropped, consider that a lot of other players are also trying to get online.
- Restart the game.
- Restarting the game forces it to resync with the game servers.
- Though you might afraid of losing your place, we have found that restarting can sometimes bypass the queue entirely.
- Check the game’s social media accounts for reports of any issues.
- The Call of Duty and Raven Software Twitter accounts can be useful.
- Downtime is often announced on these accounts, giving players a heads-up of any delays.
To see if this issue is something that the developers are working on, take a look at the official Warzone 2 Trello board.
If the above fixes don’t help, further assistance can be had by contacting Activision Support.
For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s how to fix the poor footstep audio. And here’s how to check Warzone 2 stats including KD ratio.