Warzone 2 Server Queue Fix: Why Is It Taking So Much Time?

Looking for a Warzone 2 Server Queue fix is not how most players want to spend their game time. Unfortunately, the Server Queue can take a lot of time on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Here’s how to fix it taking so long.

How to fix the Warzone 2 Server Queue taking too long

To fix the Warzone 2 Server Queue taking too long on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, players should:

Wait the estimated time. The time given at the bottom of the notification window tells players how long it will take. If the estimated time passes, give it a few extra minutes. In our experience, this allows us access.

Be understanding of the situation. The Server Queue usually only appears when there is extreme demand for the game. If a new update has dropped, consider that a lot of other players are also trying to get online.

Restart the game. Restarting the game forces it to resync with the game servers. Though you might afraid of losing your place, we have found that restarting can sometimes bypass the queue entirely.

Check the game’s social media accounts for reports of any issues. The Call of Duty and Raven Software Twitter accounts can be useful. Downtime is often announced on these accounts, giving players a heads-up of any delays.



To see if this issue is something that the developers are working on, take a look at the official Warzone 2 Trello board.

If the above fixes don’t help, further assistance can be had by contacting Activision Support.

