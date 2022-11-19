Pokemon Scarlet and Violet False Swipe TM Location

You can get the False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at the academy. A teacher gives it to you as a reward for catching a certain amount of pokemon. This means you can get it fairly early on, which is great because it’s the most useful move for catching pokemon in the game.

Where to get False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can get the False Swipe TM from Jacq as soon as you catch 30 pokemon. Fortunately, you can accomplish that goal by the time you get to the first or second gym with no issue.

It’s easy to miss the opportunity to get the False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. When you leave the academy, there’s a lot to distract you. I looked for False Swipe everywhere and realized I had yet to return to the school to see if anything new was going on there.

The fact that False Swipe is easy to get is excellent. It’s the most helpful move in the game for catching pokemon, as it will never take an enemy below 1 HP. So, you can get their health down to the lowest possible point, making them easier to catch.