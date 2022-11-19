Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Best Pokemon Catching Build

The best Pokemon-catching build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is kind of tough to put together. Ideally, your dedicated catching pokemon should have False Swipe and at least one more that can inflict paralysis or sleep status effects. Unfortunately, in Scarlet and Violet, no one pokemon is a perfect fit.

What’s the best build for catching in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The best-dedicated catching build we’ve found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet we’ve discovered so far center around one of two Pokemon:

Breloom

Gallade

You can teach both of these pokemon False Swipe and one status-inducing move. They both also have a great attack stat, which will help you wear down wild pokemon faster.

Out of the two, I prefer Gallade because it can learn Hypnosis. Sleep is better than paralysis because an enemy cannot attack while it’s sawing logs, even if it doesn’t last as long.

Once you get the pokemon you want, you’ll need to power-level it. Luckily, Tera Battles drop experience candies, and you can find them all over the place. Ideally, you’ll level your Breloom and Gallade up to the point that False Swipe will one-hit pretty much any pokemon, and you can throw a Pokeball and catch it stress-free.