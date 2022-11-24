Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Secret Menu Item: What’s the Secret Dish in Normal Gym Test?

The secret menu item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is:

Grilled Rice Balls

Medium Serving

Extra Crispy, Fire Blast Style

Lemon

This is the secret dish order you have to give to the host at the Treasure Eatery to complete the normal gym challenge. Once you solve the puzzle, the normal-type gym leader will reveal himself and start the battle for the Normal Badge.

Note that you can give the secret menu item to the host without searching through Medali and finding all the clues. However, if you’re curious about how to find and solve them, keep reading.

Where to find the clues for the secret menu item normal gym challenge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You’ll get the first clue when you’re tasked with finding the secret dish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. After that, you’ll need to find three more.

Here’s all the clues:

How the regulars season their dishes.

Listen really closely to the Blue Bird Pokemon.

The odd-one-out at one of the Ice Cream stands.

A dark spot surrounded by stairs.

To find these clues, you need to fight three Pokemon trailers scattered around Medali. However, they’re not hard to find, and each of them will give you one piece of the puzzle.

How the regulars season their dishes

Solving this clue is easy enough. First, head to the Treasure Eatery and speak to the man in the suit eating at the bar. He’ll tell you he likes a bit of lemon.

Listen really closely to the Blue Bird Pokemon

You’ll see a guy with a blue bird on his head near a street corner. Just get near him and wait for the bird to speak and tell you, “Meedyum.”

The odd-one-out at one of the Ice Cream stands

Head over to the group of ice cream stands. One of them is serving Grilled Rice Balls in addition to frozen confections, which is another part of the puzzle solution.

A dark spot surrounded by stairs

You’ll find a half circle of stairs leading door to a grated doorway in Medali. Examine the door, and you’ll get the last clue you need.

Once you give all the secret menu item clues to the host, the man with the suit at the bar will reveal himself as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s normal-type gym leader, Larry. Fortunately, by this point in the game, he shouldn’t be any problem for a champ in the making like you.