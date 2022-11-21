rick and morty season 6 episode 8 release date and time on adult swim

Rick and Morty Season 6 is back. After a short break following the sixth episode, the series returned with what could be regarded as its most meta installment to-date. Now that the Smith family have returned to Adult Swim, fans can’t wait to find out what happens next. Here’s exactly when you will be able to watch Episode 8 of the sixth season.

Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 8 will be released on Sunday, November 27, 2022. The time at which the episode will be available varies depending on where you live. Those in the US will be able to watch on Adult Swim at 8:00 p.m. PT, or 11:00 p.m. ET, while audiences in the UK are expected to be able to catch Episode 8 on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 4:00 a.m. BST through the Channel 4 streaming platform All4. All future episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 are expected to air at the same time moving forward.

Rick and Morty Season 6 release schedule

Episode 8 – November 27, 2022

Episode 9 – December 4, 2022

Episode 10 – December 11, 2022

We know that Rick and Morty Season 6 will be made up of 10 episodes in total, so there are just a few weeks to go before things are wrapped up. With so much chaos in the last episode, however, it’s going to be an interesting ride. Already confirmed to return for Season 7, which is in development, there’s a lot more story to tell. There are no more breaks scheduled, so unless they’re being kept back as a surprise, Rick and Morty Season 6 will conclude before the holidays. Exactly what will happen, however, remains to be seen.