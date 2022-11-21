Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7: Who is Tag Man?

Who is the Rick and Morty Tag Man? The Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 post-credits scene introduces a bizarre new character voiced by Justin Roiland, called the Tag Man. Just who and what is this weird Rick and Morty character and what does it mean for the episode? And what is a tag, anyway?

Who is the Rick and Morty Tag Man?

Tag Man (Justin Roiland) is introduced in Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 as a new character who lives entirely in the post-credits scene or ‘tag’ scene. He is a large, buff, Hulk-like yellow alien who fights alien warriors and eventually human police and soldiers in an arena. As he kills them all, he keeps explaining that he is Tag Man and he lives in the tag.

What does Tag Man have to do with Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7?

Tag Man does not appear in any other part of season 6 episode 7, ‘Full Meta Jackrick,’ and does not directly relate to its storyline. However, Tag Man plays into the metatextual themes of the rest of the story. The story opens with a parody of ‘previously on’ TV show recaps and sees Rick and Morty travel through their own opening credits sequence, and from there on things only get more meta. Having a character that not only calls out the existence of the tag but lives there too fits perfectly with the rest of this weird episode.

Since Tag Man is very much a one-joke character it would normally be unlikely he would return. However, this is Rick and Morty. This episode alone brought back the depressed butter robot and Paul Giamatti’s Story Lord, so it’s entirely possible the showrunners will bring Tag Man back just to comment on his silliness. Anything’s possible.

Rick and Morty season 6 is airing now on Adult Swim.