chainsaw man episode 8 release date and time on crunchyroll

As the first season of critically-acclaimed anime series Chainsaw Man continues, fans want to know exactly when they’ll be able to watch Episode 8. With so much chaos surrounding the Public Safety Devil Hunters, are they all going to make it out alive, or are further casualties ahead? Here is when you will be able to stream the next installment on Crunchyroll.

Image: ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch the new episode depends entirely on where you are in the world. Fortunately, the time remains the same as all of the previous installments. Keeping that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It has been confirmed that Chainsaw Man Season 1 will consist of 12 episodes in total. We don’t know exactly which point of the fan-favorite manga series the show will have reached by that time, but with over 100 issues, and the books still ongoing, it feels as though it’s just a matter of time before a second season is announced.

Chainsaw Man follows the journey of Denji, who was murdered by the very people he was indebted to following the death of his father. Having made a pact with his dog-like devil companion Pochita, however, the two were able to fuse. Now, he is able to turn parts of his body into chainsaws at will, making him one of the most dangerous and powerful people around. Working with the Public Safety Devil Hunters, he has built new bonds with fresh faces, but not everything is quite as it seems.