Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Catch Great Tusk Titan

Great Tusk is one of the newest Pokemon additions to Generation 9 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, bearing a strong yet prehistoric resemblance to Gen 2’s Donphan. Great Tusk appears as part of the Path of Legends storyline in Pokemon Scarlet, where you’ll face off against its Titan form. But can Great Tusk be added to your team, and where is its location? Here’s how to catch Great Tusk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Catch Great Tusk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Great Tusk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players must do the following:

Pokemon Scarlet Great Tusk location area

Pokemon Scarlet players can capture Great Tusk within the Area Zero Crater in the center of Paldea.

You’ll find Great Tusk commonly hanging out in the Research Station 4 cave, right at the bottom of Area Zero.

Area Zero becomes available after progressing through all 3 branches of the main story: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Stardust Street. Area Zero opens up after these main story quests are complete, and can be fully explored as post-game content.

Pokemon Violet Great Tusk location area

Pokemon Violet players will need to trade with a Scarlet player to get Great Tusk. This is because Great Tusk is a Scarlet exclusive.

