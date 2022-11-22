Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Can You Catch Mewtwo and Mew?

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex includes 400 different creatures, but unfortunately, Mew and Mewtwo are not two of those. The creatures have been around since Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow, and here’s everything you need to know about whether they will appear in the ninth generation of Pokemon games.

How to get Mewtwo and Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Neither Mew nor Mewtwo are part of the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex, so they cannot be caught in the two games. In fact, they don’t make any kind of appearance in Scarlet and Violet at all.

Some have speculated that Mew and Mewtwo will be Legendary Pokemon added in as DLC at a later date. Neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have made announcements about the duo’s potential appearance in the games to prove or disprove this theory.

As Scarlet and Violet are not compatible with Pokemon Home at the moment, there is currently no way of transferring Mew and Mewtwo into the new Switch game from Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Go, or Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. Compatibility with Pokemon Home is expected to be added in spring 2023 when “select Pokémon from past games” can be transferred into Scarlet and Violet. It’s unknown whether Mew and Mewtwo will be included in the list of transferable Pokemon.

