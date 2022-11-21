Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to Catch Meowth

Many will wonder where to catch Meowth to add him to their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. The first-generation Pokemon can be found in a couple of locations throughout the game, while players can also find its evolved form Persian. Here’s where to find him.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Meowth location

Meowth can be found in two spawn locations in Paldea throughout the entire day and night:

Area 2: West Province

Area 3: East and West Provinces

Meanwhile, its evolved form, Persian, can be found solely in the West Province of Area 3, also throughout the day and night. Meowth evolves into Persian at Level 28. Both can be added to the Pokedex.

How to find Galarian Meowth

Players can also add Galarian Meowth to their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet collection, but instead of knowing where to catch this Pokemon, you’ll need to know how to acquire him instead:

Complete all Language courses with Mr. Salvatore. These include the mid-terms and finals. Speak to Mr.Salvatore again to receive Galarian Meowth

Players do not need to collect Galarian Meowth or its evolved form Perrserker to complete the Pokedex and receive the Shiny Charm. Unlike the standard version of Meowth, neither Galarian Meowth nor Perrserker are added to the Pokedex once in a player’s collection.

For more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides, you can find out where to catch Eevee, as well as the best build for catching Pokemon.