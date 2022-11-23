What Is the Show 1899 About on Netflix?

Just what is 1899 on Netflix about? The streaming service’s new show from the creators of Dark is proving popular but a lot of people remain unclear about what the show is actually about. Is 1899 a horror series, a mystery series, a sci-fi show, or something else? Does it involve the supernatural or is it more grounded? Is it in English? Here’s what the 1899 Netflix show is about.

What is 1899 on Netflix about?

1899 on Netflix is a slow-burn period-set horror-mystery series set aboard a ship called the Kerberos as it investigates a lost ship called the Prometheus. There is a full English dub available and the primary characters do speak English, but 1899 is intended as a multilingual show with multiple languages.

IMAGE: Netflix

While 1899 was marketed as a mysterious story with a turn-of-the-century horror focus, that’s only part of what the series is about. For starters, one of the main themes is that all the characters are running from something. The main character is Maura (Emily Beecham), one of the first female doctors in the UK and a specialist in neurology. She is haunted by visions of an insane asylum and may know someone aboard the Prometheus.

The Kerberos is bound for the U.S. and is filled with migrants from across Europe and even Asia. The show is very multicultural and many of the characters do not speak anything but their native language. They all have their secrets, fears, and hopes. However, things are complicated when the Kerberos intercepts its missing sister ship, the Prometheus, four months after it disappeared. When it does, that is when the horror elements begin, as does the nightmare for the passengers.

1899 is streaming now on Netflix. The show isn't based on a specific true story but has elements of real-world events.