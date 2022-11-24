Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Perrserker 6-star tera raid build

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Perrserker 6-Star Tera Raid Strategy

By Jason Faulkner

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Perrserker is the current meta for 6-Star Tera Raid battles. Its Hidden Ability, Steely Spirit, allows you to make a build that can absolutely stomp almost any pokemon that you can encounter in a 6-Star Raid battle. However, you have a little work to do to prepare your Perrserker for the fight.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 6-Star Tera Raid battle Perrserker build

To get your Perrserker build started in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to:

  • Complete Salvatore’s language classes to obtain a Galarian Meowth.
  • Evolve Galarian Meowth to Perrserker at level 28.
  • Teach Perrserker:
    • Taunt
    • Screech
    • Iron Head
  • Obtain Metal Coat from Delibird Presents in Levincia

Once you have all this, level your Perrserker up to a point you’re comfortable with.

Perrserker 6-Star Tera Raid battle strategy

This strategy requires some buddies to work. Perrserker’s Steely Spirit Hidden ability gives +50% damage to all Steel-Type moves for you and your allies. In addition, having Perserker hold a Metal Coat boosts Steel moves by an additional 20%.

When you join a raid battle, use the following strategy:

  • The trainer to go first should use Taunt to lock your opponent to using attack moves only. The other trainers should use Screech to lower its defense.
  • On the second turn, everyone should use the Go All Out! cheer to boost their pokemon’s attack.
  • After that, everyone should spam Iron Head until the battle is over.
