Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Perrserker 6-Star Tera Raid Strategy

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Perrserker is the current meta for 6-Star Tera Raid battles. Its Hidden Ability, Steely Spirit, allows you to make a build that can absolutely stomp almost any pokemon that you can encounter in a 6-Star Raid battle. However, you have a little work to do to prepare your Perrserker for the fight.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 6-Star Tera Raid battle Perrserker build

To get your Perrserker build started in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to:

Complete Salvatore’s language classes to obtain a Galarian Meowth.

Evolve Galarian Meowth to Perrserker at level 28.

Teach Perrserker: Taunt Screech Iron Head

Obtain Metal Coat from Delibird Presents in Levincia

Once you have all this, level your Perrserker up to a point you’re comfortable with.

Perrserker 6-Star Tera Raid battle strategy

This strategy requires some buddies to work. Perrserker’s Steely Spirit Hidden ability gives +50% damage to all Steel-Type moves for you and your allies. In addition, having Perserker hold a Metal Coat boosts Steel moves by an additional 20%.

When you join a raid battle, use the following strategy: