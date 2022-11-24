Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Perrserker 6-Star Tera Raid Strategy

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Perrserker is the current meta for 6-Star Tera Raid battles. Its Hidden Ability, Steely Spirit, allows you to make a build that can absolutely stomp almost any pokemon that you can encounter in a 6-Star Raid battle. However, you have a little work to do to prepare your Perrserker for the fight.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 6-Star Tera Raid battle Perrserker build
To get your Perrserker build started in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to:
- Complete Salvatore’s language classes to obtain a Galarian Meowth.
- Evolve Galarian Meowth to Perrserker at level 28.
- Teach Perrserker:
- Taunt
- Screech
- Iron Head
- Obtain Metal Coat from Delibird Presents in Levincia
Once you have all this, level your Perrserker up to a point you’re comfortable with.
Perrserker 6-Star Tera Raid battle strategy
This strategy requires some buddies to work. Perrserker’s Steely Spirit Hidden ability gives +50% damage to all Steel-Type moves for you and your allies. In addition, having Perserker hold a Metal Coat boosts Steel moves by an additional 20%.
When you join a raid battle, use the following strategy:
- The trainer to go first should use Taunt to lock your opponent to using attack moves only. The other trainers should use Screech to lower its defense.
- On the second turn, everyone should use the Go All Out! cheer to boost their pokemon’s attack.
- After that, everyone should spam Iron Head until the battle is over.