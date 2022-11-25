Best Black Friday Deals Today Games and Gaming
Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Video Games and Gaming Accessories

By Jason Faulkner

The best Black Friday gaming deals are live across Amazon and Best Buy. We’ve chosen some of our favorite discounts and listed them below for your convenience. Plenty of great games and peripherals are available, and everyone should find something great for themselves or their loved ones.

Switch Black Friday Deals

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Nintendo Switch – $52.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Nintendo Switch: $39.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Mario Tennis Aces – Nintendo Switch – $55.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World – Nintendo Switch – $52.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it at Best Buy

PS4 and PS5 Black Friday Deals

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – PlayStation 5 – $28.50 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4/PS5 – $22.49 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Death Stranding Director’s Cut – Playstation 5 – $19.99 (Was: $49.99) Buy it on Amazon
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Standard Edition – PS4 and PS5 – $29.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Marvel’s Avengers – PS4/PS5 – $22.30 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Planet Coaster – PlayStation 5 – $29.95 (Was: $49.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller: $49.99 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset: $69.99 (Was: $99.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • The Last of Us Part I – PlayStation 5 – $49.99 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition – PS4 – $9.99 (Was: $39.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Wasteland 3 – PS4 – $27.79 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – PlayStation 5 – $27.27 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon

Xbox Black Friday Deals

PC mice, keyboards, and headsets Black Friday deals

  • Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset – $49.88 (Was: $79.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Logitech M650 wireless mouse – $29.51(Was: $39.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Razer Barracuda X gaming headset – $49.99 (Was: $99.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset – $99.99 (Was: $179.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse – $32.99 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard – $149.99 (Was: $189.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset – $59.99 (Was: $129.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed lightweight wireless gaming mouse – $74.99 (Was: $149.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse – $128.99 (Was: $149.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset – $119.99 (Was: $149.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • HyperX Cloud Mix Buds gaming earphones – $99.99 (Was: $149.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset – $109.90 (Was: $179.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • SteelSeries Arctis 9 gaming headset – $119.99 (Was: $199.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • FNATIC STREAK65 gaming keyboard – $59.99 (Was: $119.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Skullcandy PLYR gaming headset – $119.99 (Was: $129.99) – Buy it at Amazon
  • Skullcandy SLYR gaming headset – $49.99 (Was $59.99) – Buy it at Amazon

Storage Black Friday Deals

  • Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 2TB: $179.99 (Was: $379.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heatsink: $229.99 (Was: $299.99) – Buy it on Amazon

Oculus Black Friday Deal

  • Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB: $349.99 (Was: $399.99) – Buy it on Amazon

TV Black Friday Deals

  • LG B2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED TV: $1,296.99 (Was: $1,496.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED TV: $1,696.99 (Was: $2,499.99) – Buy it on Amazon
Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

