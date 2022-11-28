Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Best Cyber Monday 2022 Deals Today: Games and Gaming

By Jason Faulkner

The best Cyber Monday deals are live, and we’ve got a few of our favorites together for you here. There are some excellent sales on games, and you can grab a Switch or Xbox Series S for cheap if you act fast. A lot of the Black Friday deals are still going on as well, so check them for even more savings.

Switch Cyber Monday Deals

  • Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership for $299.99 at Best Buy

PS4 and PS5 Cyber Monday Deals

  • Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red – $49.99 (Was: $74.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Galactic Purple – $49.99 (Was: $74.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Gray Camoflauge – $49.99 (Was: $74.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black – $49.99 (Was: $74.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – Starlight Blue – $49.99 (Was: $74.99) – Buy it at Best Buy
  • Sony DualSense Wireless Controller – White – $49.99 (Was: $74.99) – Buy it at Best Buy

Xbox Cyber Monday Deals

  • EA Sports UFC 4 – Standard Edition – Xbox One – $11.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • FIFA 23 – Standard Edition – Xbox One – $29.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • FIFA 23 – Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – $41.99 (Was: $69.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • FIFA 23 – Ultimate Edition – Xbox – $59.99 (Was: $99.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Xbox – $10.00 (Was: $29.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Xbox – $30.00 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Madden NFL 23 – Standard Edition – Xbox One – $29.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Madden NFL 23 – Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – $38.49 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • NHL 23 – Standard Edition – Xbox One – $35.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • NHL 23 – Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – $41.99 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • NHL 23 – X-Factor Edition – Xbox – $59.99 (Was: $99.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Persona 5 Royal: Standard Edition – Xbox – $29.00 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
  • Soul Hackers 2: Launch Edition – Xbox – $29.00 (Was: $59.99) – Buy it on Amazon
