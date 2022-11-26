spy x family part 2 episode 10 release date and time on crunchyroll

There are just a few episodes to go until SPY x FAMILY Part 2 reaches its conclusion. With such slick storytelling throughout the series so far, there will likely be some major twists and turns before Part 2 finishes. Fans are so excited to see the rest of this anime, that they want to know exactly when they can watch the next episode. Here is when SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 10 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha

SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 10 will be released on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to stream the new episode will depend entirely on where you are in the world. Crunchyroll has confirmed to us that the recent changes in time due to Daylight Savings won’t be playing a factor in when the show drops. With that in mind, here is the release time for various time zones across the globe:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Time

10:30 a.m. Central Time

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

With a total of 13 episodes in SPY x FAMILY Part 2, we are close to the end. While another season hasn’t yet been confirmed, the popularity of the show, coupled with the manga, means that this is unlikely to be the last we see of the fictional family initiated by Agent Twilight.

The series started with the attempted infiltration of an elite private school, but has since evolved into Agent Twilight, along with his fake assassin wife, and mind-reading adopted daughter, fighting against corruption wherever it rears its ugly head. The job is a dangerous one, of course, so they’re thankful to now also have the loyal dog Bond, who has precognitive abilities, by their side.