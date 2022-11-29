How To Play Need for Speed Unbound Early on PC, PS5, Xbox

Need for Speed Unbound early access starts today, November 29, on PC, PS5, and Xbox, but not everyone will be able to start their racing journey already. Here’s everything you need to know about playing NFS Unbound before the standard edition is released at the start of December.

How to get Need for Speed Unbound early access

Players who have purchased the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will be able to play the game early from 2 AM ET on 29 November on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Those with EA Play Pro memberships on PC can also access the Palace Edition at no extra cost at the same time.

Players who are subscribed to EA Play on PC or EA Access on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to access a 10-hour trial from 2 AM ET on 29 November. All progress made during the trial period can be transferred to the full game when it becomes available.

When is the NFS Unbound preload available?

The standard edition of NFS Unbound can be preloaded ahead of its release on December 2 and those who pre-ordered the game on PC or Xbox Series X|S can already preload the game. PS5 players will have to wait until 2 AM ET on November 30 before preload of the standard edition becomes available.