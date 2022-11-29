Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date Rumors, Specs, Leaks, and More

Samsung Galaxy S23 release date rumors have been swirling for the last few weeks as the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event inches ever closer. Other leaks have also provided several supposed details on the phone’s specs, which if true, look to be quite impressive and put it in line with the latest Apple iPhone 13 and 14 offerings.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 release date is rumored to be late February 2023, according to an exclusive article from Korea JoongAng Daily. Apparently, an anonymous source says that the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event will be held in the United States in February, with “local media outlets” saying that the showcase will be held in San Francisco in the first week of February.

Last year, the Samsung Unpacked event unveiled the Galaxy S22 on February 9, 2022, with the phone going on sale about two weeks later on February 25, 2022. So the speculation that the S23 would be shown off during the Samsung Unpacked event for 2023 with the similar time frame isn’t too far-fetched. That said, the exact dates for the event are unknown, and Samsung can push the S23 release date as needed.

Samsung Galaxy 23 Specs

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has been all but confirmed for the Samsung Galaxy 23 at this point. On November 2, Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala indicated in a Q4 2022 Earnings Call that the S23 would come in the “second half of the March quarter” and that this would be an advantage for Qualcomm as its “share from 75% in G S22 goes up to global share in G S23.” That pretty much confirms that the new S23 will ditch the Exynos chips for Qualcomm ones.

Then as revealed by known leaker Ice Universe (or UniverseIce on Twitter) on November 16, the European version of the S23 Ultra will apparently use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Geekbench 5 listing in the tweet also suggests that the S23 will use an exclusive overclocked version of the chip, with the regular version running at 3.2GHz but this S23 version capable of going past 3.3 GHz. Ice Universe mentions this special edition chip in another tweet on November 18 that also notes the GPU being “increased from 680MHz to 719MHz.”

There are also rumors that the S23 will come with satellite communications for emergency purposes, with Korean site ET News stating that Samsung has partnered with Iridium Communications to provide the feature. On the phone’s display, Twitter tipster RGcloudS says that the S23 Ultra could have one of the brightest screens to date, with a maximum brightness of 2150 nits. While the “numbers might be different at launch,” that would be a massive improvement over the 1750 nits for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Another rumor from RGcloudS says that the S23 Ultra display will also get a Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader.

