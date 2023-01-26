Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Orders Start Date, Perks and Reservations

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series pre-orders start date is fast approaching, although customers can already make reservations to ensure they get their mobile phone on the day it is released. Here’s everything you need to know about the pre-order start date, how to make a reservation, and what perks you’ll get for pre-ordering.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series pre-orders begin at 1 PM EST on February 1, 2023, when they are officially unveiled and we see if the ongoing rumors are true. This gives customers just over two weeks to pre-purchase the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra before they are released on February 17.

Those interested in pre-ordering one of the phones can sign up on the Samsung website to make a pre-order reservation. Reservations are available right now and those who reserve any of the three mobile phones will receive $50 Samsung Credit.

A leak from the Samsung UK Business portal suggests there could be a free memory upgrade incoming for those who pre-order the phones. The small print has since been changed, but a screen capture on Twitter suggests those who pre-order the S23 256GB, S23+ 512GB, or S23 Ultra 512GB by February 16 will “pay the future price of the smaller storage variant (S23 128GB, S23+ 256GB, S23 Ultra 256GB).” Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed the perks customers will get for pre-ordering the phones.