What Is iOS Security Response 16.2 (b) Update For?

Apple has released the iOS Security Response 16.2 (b) update, which curiously doesn’t come with any patch notes or change logs. So what is it for exactly? Does this update for iOS 16.2 beta users add any new features, or is Apple just testing something?

Evidence suggests that iOS security update 16.2 (b) (20C7750490f) is merely another test of the Rapid Security Response system that will come with the full iOS 16.2 update when it’s ready. Unlike the 96.8 MB iOS security update 16.2 (a) that came before it, the size of this 16.2 (b) update is significantly smaller, generally ranging from 2,1 to 3.2 MB depending on the iOS platform.

It’s unclear if the 16.2 (b) update actually brings something substantial, but at any rate, it’s easy to download from the Settings app and should only take a few minutes for the phone to reboot with the update intact. It’s also important that Apple continues to test the RSR feature, as the point of it is to provide quick security patches without requiring users to re-download an entirely new version of the operating system just for a small security update.

Apart from the RSR feature, iOS 16.2 provides improvements to the Home app and add a Freeform collaboration app, as noted by 9to5Mac. It is scheduled to release in mid-December according to the Power On newsletter from Bloomberg.

