Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Reset EVs

Players wondering how to reset their EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will want to look for berries. EV training for competitive Pokemon battling used to be a real slog, but now, Gen 9 allows for pretty much any Pokemon to become viable. However, sometimes you might need to reset the Effort Values that your Pokemon’s built up over time, or maybe you just want to try a different build.
How to farm berries to reset EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Berries will be your key method of lowering any unwanted EV values that your Pokemon have obtained over time. The berries you’re looking for are:
- Pomeg Berry (HP)
- Kelpsy Berry (Attack)
- Qualot Berry (Defense)
- Tamato Berry (Speed)
- Hondew Berry (Special Attack)
- Grepa Berry (Special Defense)
There are three ways you can farm for EV berries:
- Explore Paldea, you’ll find many of these berries on the ground. Look for a sparkling icon, as there’s a high chance it’s a berry.
- Take part in Tera Raid battles, you’ll find that a lot of these berries will drop after defeating the Tera Pokemon, especially in the end-game.
- Check out the auction in Porto Marinada every day for deals on stacks of EV berries.
- Note: You’ll need to compete with NPCs who could outbid you. The general strat is to pass on the first bidding round, and then to keep placing reasonable bids after. You can also save beforehand if you fail.