Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Reset EVs

Players wondering how to reset their EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will want to look for berries. EV training for competitive Pokemon battling used to be a real slog, but now, Gen 9 allows for pretty much any Pokemon to become viable. However, sometimes you might need to reset the Effort Values that your Pokemon’s built up over time, or maybe you just want to try a different build.

How to farm berries to reset EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Berries will be your key method of lowering any unwanted EV values that your Pokemon have obtained over time. The berries you’re looking for are:

Pomeg Berry (HP)

Kelpsy Berry (Attack)

Qualot Berry (Defense)

Tamato Berry (Speed)

Hondew Berry (Special Attack)

Grepa Berry (Special Defense)

There are three ways you can farm for EV berries: