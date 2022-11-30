Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Azumarill Belly Drum Tera Raid Build

The Tera Raid meta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet changes again with Azumarill now taking center stage with a new moveset. The realization that the originally tanky Azumarill can be paired with the Belly Drum move, sharply increasing its Attack in exchange for half of its HP, has drummed up serious noise among endgame raiders who want to tear through the most challenging content.

How to teach Belly Drum to Azumarill

To teach Belly Drum to Azumarill, players must:

Catch or train up an Azumarill Ensure that Azumarill has only 3 moves, you’ll need space for Belly Drum. Catch or train up a Hariyama that has Belly Drum in its moveset. Purchase a Mirror Herb item from the Delibird Presents store in Cascarrafa, it’s 30,000 and you’ll just need one. Give the Mirror Herb to Azumarill. With all the above done, make sure you have only Azumarill and Hariyama in your party, then start a picnic. Allow a few minutes, the move should automatically transfer. Exit picnic mode and check Azumarill for the move.

How to train Azumarill for Tera Raid battles

To train Azumarill for Tera Raid battles and maximize the potential its stats, players should:

Change Azumarill’s ability over to Huge Power. (Doubles Attack stat) You can use an Ability Capsule to change the current ability over if needs be. (Found at Delibird Presents – 100,000) Change the Nature over to Adamant using an Adamant Mint. (Attack up, Special Attack down) Max out the Azumarill’s HP and Attack EVs. Fastest way: Buy HP Up and Protein vitamins from shops, although expensive.

You’ll have some EVs to spare, most players will spend the 4 remaining in Defense Equip either a Sitrus Berry or a Shell Bell for HP recovery mid-battle.

Best Moveset for Azumarill

To maximize damage output in raids, teach the following moves to Azumarill:

Belly Drum Play Rough (Learned at Lv25) Liquidation (Learned from TM110) Superpower You could use Rain Dance here instead to just boost your Liquidation damage, but you lose type coverage.

Start off all battles with Belly Drum, and from there, use the most effective move available. Superpower is usually only taken if you don’t have a Fighting-type with you when raiding.

