How To View Spotify Wrapped 2022 and Watch It Again

Spotify Wrapped 2022 launched on November 30, giving listeners an opportunity to view their stats for top songs, top artists, top genres, and perhaps an embarrassing amount of time spent using the app. Here’s how to get your own Spotify Wrapped stats and how to watch them again.

How to Get Your Own Spotify Wrapped 2022 Stats

Spotify tries to make it as easy as possible to get your own Wrapped 2022 stats, so here’s the steps you need to take to make that happen:

Open the Spotify app on mobile. On the homepage will be an embedded window saying your 2022 Wrapped is ready, so tap on it. This will display a slideshow of your year in review.

Those who use Spotify on PC can visit the Spotify Wrapped page to view the 2022 highlights playlists but will not be able to get their own stats slideshow. Spotify Wrapped is only available through the Spotify mobile app.

How to watch Wrapped 2022 again

Listeners can watch their Spotify Wrapped presentation as many times as they like. These are the steps to view the slideshow again.

Open the Spotify app on mobile. Tap on the Search tab. Tap on the button for Wrapped 2022. Tap on Slideshow.

For more Spotify Wrapped guides, check out how to fix Wrapped if it isn’t working.