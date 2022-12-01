Warhammer 40K Darktide Join Friends: How to Play Co-op

To join your friends and play co-op in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, you must first make it through the prologue. Then you can do the training and watch the cutscene afterward. Then, once you get access to the mission hub, you’ll be able to invite or join friends and start a co-op match finally.

How to play co-op in Warhammer 40K: Darktide with friends

To play co-op by inviting or joining friends in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, follow these steps:

Create a character.

Play through the prologue (takes about 10-15 minutes).

Proceed through training.

Watch the cutscene.

Once you have access to the mission hub, bring up the menu with escape (PC) or the options button (Xbox).

Select social.

Invite your friends to your strike team.

If you’re looking to join your friends in a match, they’ll need to send you an invite using the same steps.

Each strike team in Darktide is limited to four players, so you’ll need to keep that in mind when sending out invitations. If, for some reason, one of your friends leaves, they’ll be replaced by a bot. However, you can invite them back since the game allows you to join games midmatch. Unfortunately, playing solo in Darktide, isn’t nearly as easy right now.