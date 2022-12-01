Will There Be a JoJo Stone Ocean Episode 39?

Now that the latest batch of JoJo Stone Ocean episodes have landed on Netflix as part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, fans are wondering if this is the end. Is there going to be an Episode 39 in the anime series, or has the show now reached its conclusion? Here’s what we know.

Is JoJo Stone Ocean getting an Episode 39?

There will not be an Episode 39 of JoJo Stone Ocean, as Part 3 is the final installment. Many fans thought that because the last two seasons of the show had run for 39 episodes each, this would also be the case with Stone Ocean. This 38-episode run has now reached its end on Netflix, but that doesn’t mean this is the last we will see of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, as there is plenty more material for creatives to pick through. Japenese viewers have a little longer to wait for new episodes of Stone Ocean to broadcast, but Part 3 will eventually make it to channels including Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and Animax.

When will JoJo Stone Ocean Volume 3 be available on disc?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is getting a physical release for Stone Ocean Part 3 on May 31, 2023. Part 2 is still set to release, and will drop three months prior, on February 24, 2023. Stone Ocean Part 1, meanwhile, has just gone on physical sale, collecting the first 12 episodes of this run.

Jolyne Cujoh is the female protagonist who leads JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Imprisoned for a crime she didn’t commit, she is forced to confront the century-long rivalry between her family, and their greatest adversary, DIO. Stone Ocean wraps up the shared destiny between the Joestars and DIO, but the JoJo Universe is ripe for the picking when it comes to further stories to tell.