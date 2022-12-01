Will JoJo Part 7 with Johnny Joestar Be Animated?

With the latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure on Netflix now concluded, fans of the manga will wonder when JoJo part 7 Steel Ball Run featuring Johnny Joestar will get the anime treatment. So will JoJo part 7 be animated into a season 6, and if so, when can fans expect to see it?

Will JoJo part 7 be animated for Bizarre Adventure season 6?

It seems very likely that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure part 7 ‘Steel Ball Run’ will get adapted as season 6 of the anime, although it may not happen for a while. The anime remains incredibly popular so it’s extremely likely that the show will continue. Steel Ball Run with Johnny Joestar is also a fan-favorite run of the JoJo manga series.

Nevertheless, a few comments by several members of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure animation team have worried fans. Appearing on the Netflix Fukabolix podcast, series director Kenichi Suzuki said that the team had only had conversations about “animating up to Stone Ocean if it was popular.” Stone Ocean is, of course, the name of the story arc which just concluded on Netflix. Fairouz Ai (who plays Jolyne Cujoh) agreed that it would be best if the series stopped here, as it marks “the conclusion to the Joestars and Dio’s shared destiny.”

Kenichi Suzuki and Fairouz Ai discuss the JoJo anime's length

– From Netflix Anime's FUKABOLIX Podcast (November 28, 2022) pic.twitter.com/Y5AvkekRyJ — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) November 29, 2022

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure part 7 in the manga is something of a reboot, or at least an alternate timeline. It would continue to part 8, JoJolion, but the upcoming part 9 is also set to switch to another universe. The minimum fans can expect to wait for the JoJo season 6 release date is 18 months. The comments from the anime team suggest the wait may be longer, however. Johnny Joestar should definitely appear in an anime, but fans may be in for a long wait.