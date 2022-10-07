Jojo Stone Ocean Part 3 Release Date: When is Episode 25 Coming Out on Netflix?

The release date for Jojo Stone Ocean Part 3 is December 1, 2022. That means the batch containing episode 25 is right on schedule for the window we previously predicted.

When is Jojo Stone Ocean Part 3 coming out?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes hit Netflix on Dec 1! pic.twitter.com/QplKGDD2uU — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 7, 2022

On December 1, 2022, all of Jojo Stone Ocean Part 3 will be available on Netflix (here). The rest of the series comes in a 13-episode batches, bringing the series total to 38. This means Stone Ocean’s run is as long as both Diamond is Unbreakable and Golden Wind.

Part 3 will cover from when Jolyne and the gang leave the prison up to the conclusion, which marks a pivotal point in the franchise. Unfortunately, there’s been no announcements made about when or if Steel Ball Run will get an anime adaptation. However, considering it’s significantly longer than the series that came before it, we can see it running multiple seasons.

Fans have been critical of Netflix’s handling of Stone Ocean, and the random releases have been a big part of that. Unfortunately, despite the anime’s wild popularity, the company has done a poor job of advertising it or hyping fans up. Many hope it’ll end up on Crunchv cyroll next time and get a weekly release. Unfortunately, we wouldn’t be surprised if Steel Ball Run gets the same treatment.