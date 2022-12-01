JoJo Season 6 Release Date Rumors: Will There be a Steel Ball Run Anime?

With JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 5 coming to a close on Netflix at long last, fans are still left wondering when to expect the JoJo season 6 release date to be. The JoJo Stone Ocean anime arc is now closed, meaning season 6 must be a JoJo Steel Ball Run anime. When will it happen, though?

The earliest that JoJo season 6 is likely to release is July 2024, although nothing is confirmed at the present time.

IMAGE: Illustrated by Hirohiko Araki

Part 3 of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean story arc is now available on Netflix, which brings the storyline featuring Jolyne Cujoh and the Green Dolphin Street Prison to a close. Usually, there is around an 18-month wait between the final episode of a JoJo season and the start of the next. Often the start and end date of a season alternates between December and July. With season 5 done in December 2022, season 6 might start around July 2024.

However, there are some issues that might make the new JoJo season take longer. For starters, members of the animation team recently suggested there might be a break or hiatus between seasons. The other issue they mention is that season 6 might not happen at all. It’s likely it will, but the JoJo Steel Ball Run manga arc actually starts a whole new alternate universe. Season 5 wraps up the entire five-season storyline of the Joestar family and so is a perfect stopping point. If the team chose to continue, season 6 would almost be a reboot.

Given the popularity of both JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and the Steel Ball Run story arc, fans can feel confident that season 6 will likely still happen. Nevertheless, it certainly won’t appear on Netflix until later in 2024, at the bare minimum.