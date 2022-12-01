Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 1.1.0 Patch Notes: Today, December 1

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 1.1.0 patch notes have been revealed. The new Pokemon update is being deployed today, December 1, adding Ranked Battles, fixing music, and more. Issued with an apology from Nintendo directly, the version 1.1.0 update will have already gone live in North America as of December 1, while players in Europe will have to wait until December 2.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 1.1.0 patch notes list

The full version 1.1.0 patch notes for Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Ranked Battles Added Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium. Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

Battle Music Not Playing Fix An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

Nintendo apologizes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet performance

Paired with the above notes, Nintendo has released a brief apology, stating their awareness of the game’s performance and promising that improvements are being worked on.

“We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.”

Since its initial bumpy reception regarding technical performance and potential memory leaks, Pokemon fans have been clamoring for an update to fix these issues.

