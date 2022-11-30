Sonic Frontiers Update Roadmap Includes Photo Mode, Playable Tails, Knuckles, and Amy

The Sonic Frontiers update roadmap for 2023 has been shown off by developer Sonic Team. It includes three updates that come packed with new content and features like a Photo Mode, a new story, and new playable characters like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. The release date for these seemingly free updates for Sonic Frontiers is unknown, but at least we have a lot to look forward to for the coming year.

Sonic Frontiers 2023 content roadmap breakdown

New modes, new Koco, new…playable characters!? More Sonic Frontiers content coming your way next year! pic.twitter.com/MoZ8Gtj4Ro — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 30, 2022

As shown in the tweet posted above from the official Sonic the Hedgehog account, here is what to expect for the Sonic Frontiers update roadmap:

Update 1: Jukebox, Photo Mode, New Challenge Modes

Update 2: Sonic’s Birthday, Open Zone Challenges, New Koco

Update 3: New Playable Characters (Tails, Knuckles, and Amy) and New Story

Many fans have requested a Sonic Frontiers Photo Mode, so the first update should be a banger. Some also want some kind of Boss Rush mode, specifically so that players can go through the cool Titan battles again.

Update 2 also gives us a bit of a clue to its release date, since Sonic’s birthday is June 23. This means that second batch of updates should release on that day or some time before then. Perhaps the new story in Update 3 will come after the game’s secret ending, and maybe by then Sonic Frontiers will end up on Xbox Game Pass.