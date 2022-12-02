The Callisto Protocol: How To Use Contraband Pack

Knowing how to use the Contraband Pack in The Callisto Protocol will give PS5 and PS4 players a nice early-game boost. The official description for the pack reads: “Trade in these items to upgrade weapons faster.” But what exactly does that mean? Here’s how to use the Contraband Pack in The Callisto Protocol.

How to use the Contraband Pack in The Callisto Protocol

To use the Contraband Pack in The Callisto Protocol, players must:

Confirm that the Contraband Pack has been added to their inventory. Go to a Reforge. Sell the Contraband Pack to receive Callisto Credits. Use the Callisto Credits to upgrade weapons.

The Contraband Pack is intended to be sold in order to level up weapons more quickly. There is no other use for the pre-order bonus, so don’t worry about selling it and then missing out on some greater purpose. It simply gives PS5 and PS4 players an early boost to make the starting areas a bit easier. Those looking for a challenge may want to avoid selling it.

