New Grinch Movie Release Date: When is The Mean One Coming Out?

What is the new Grinch movie release date? There is a new horror movie parody out in theaters soon, in the same twisted children’s book style as the upcoming Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. When is The Mean One coming out, and is it definitely a real Christmas horror movie?

The Grinch horror movie parody The Mean One will release in theaters in the U.S. on December 9, 2022. It is likely to be a limited-time release, especially with big movies like Avatar: The Way of Water launching the following week.

When is The Mean One coming out on streaming services?

It was previously announced in October that The Mean One would get a free streaming release on December 15, 2022. These plans may have changed, however, as only the theatrical release was mentioned in the new trailer. At the moment, The Mean One does not have a streaming release date.

What is the new Grinch movie?

The Mean One is a horror parody take on the classic Dr. Seuss book and Christmas movie, How The Grinch Stole Christmas. It is directed by Steven LaMorte and written by Flip and Finn Koble. It stars David Howard Thornton (Terrifier 2) as The Grinch.

The story behind The Mean One is that, instead of just Cindy You-Know-Who meeting the Grinch, he kills her parents and leaves her traumatized. 20 years later, the Grinch begins killing in Newville once again, and a grown-up Cindy (Krystle Martin) returns home to attempt to stop the monster forever.

However, it should be noted that unlike Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, the rights to The Grinch Who Stole Christmas are not public domain. Consequently, The Mean One avoids calling the monster The Grinch in the movie itself or using the language of the book. It also describes itself as a ‘horror parody.’

The Mean One opens in U.S. theaters on December 9.