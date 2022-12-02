Why Isn’t Need for Speed Unbound on PS4 and Xbox One?

Need for Speed Unbound is out now for supported systems, but PS4 and Xbox One versions aren’t available. The new NFS game is only supported by PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, leaving last-gen console users out of luck. Here’s the potential reason why NFS Unbound isn’t available on PS4 or Xbox One.

Why is Need for Speed Unbound not on PS4 or Xbox One?

Though no reason was officially given, it can be assumed that the reason that Need for Speed Unbound isn’t available on PS4 or Xbox One is due to hardware limitations.

Last-gen systems are much less powerful than current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. It’s possible that the scope of the game was too ambitious to include last-gen consoles.

Eventually, older consoles have to be left behind in order for games to become bigger and better. With Need for Speed Unbound, 60 FPS has finally been achieved on consoles, something that was previously limited to just 30 FPS. Perhaps this was achieved by letting last-gen go?

