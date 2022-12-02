Is Need for Speed Unbound Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can currently play a 10-hour trial of Need for Speed Unbound thanks to EA Play, However, the full game is not available through Xbox Game Pass just yet, and here’s everything you need to know about the possibility of the game arriving in the future.

Is Need for Speed Unbound Releasing on Xbox Game Pass?

Need for Speed Unbound will not be released on Game Pass on December 2.

Game Pass subscribers can try out the game for free, though. Thanks to a partnership with EA Play, a 10-hour trial is now available for Game Pass members to play through as much of the game as they can. All progress made during the trial period can be transferred to the full game when it becomes available.

When is NFS Unbound coming to Game Pass?

Need for Speed Unbound will be released on EA Play and Game Pass in the future, although a date for this is yet to be confirmed.

While EA’s sports games usually take around six months to be added to EA Play, their non-sports titles can take between 9-12 months to join the service. As such, we would expect NFS Unbound to be added to Game Pass between September and December 2023.