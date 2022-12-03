Fortnite Servers Down: Unable to Sign In Error Fix

The Fortnite servers are down for Battle Royale, Save The World, and Creative and players are now being faced with an Unable to Sign In error for which there is no fix at the moment. There’s now an extended period of maintenance downtime before the servers return for the start of Chapter 4 Season 1. Here’s everything you need to know about whether you can play Fortnite now that the Fracture event has brought Chapter 3 Season 4 to a climactic end.

Is there a fix for the Fortnite Unable to Sign In error?

There is not a fix for the Fortnite Unable to Sign In error at the end of Chapter 3 because the servers are not online. Those who cannot get onto the game at the moment will unfortunately have to wait until the servers come back online at the start of Chapter 4.

Those who did login to the game and participate in the Fracture event before 4:40 PM ET will currently be sat in front of a bonfire with the new Chapter 4 map teasingly out of reach in the distant universe. There is no indication for when the servers will come back online at the time of writing.

Is Fortnite shutting down in 2022?

Fortnite is not shutting down in 2022 or anytime soon.

The extended maintenance period is an expected downside to the start of a brand-new chapter. Epic Games appears to have plenty of content ready for Chapter 4 with leaks revealing collaborations like DOOM, The Witcher, and Hulk.