The Callisto Protocol Suits List: All Unlockable Skins and Outfits

You can change your suit in The Callisto Protocol, and there’s a decent list of outfits and costumes to choose from. However, it’s not immediately clear how to get skins, and none of them are actually earned in-game. So, here’s a list of every character skin in The Callisto Protocol and how to obtain it.

All Outfits and Costumes in The Callisto Protocol

So far, eight skins have been revealed for The Callisto Protocol:

Standard Skin

How to Get: Default skin

Default skin Description: Jacob starts with an orange prison jumpsuit and eventually obtains a standard EVA suit.

Retro Prisoner Skin

How to Get: Included as a pre-order bonus in the Day One Edition.

Included as a pre-order bonus in the Day One Edition. Description: It starts as a classic black and white striped prison jumpsuit. EVA suit gets black and white strips as well.

The Snake Skin

How to Get: Can be obtained as part of the Founder’s Pack after linking your Krafton ID.

Can be obtained as part of the Founder’s Pack after linking your Krafton ID. Description: Jumpsuit has an S logo with green accents. EVA suit has a central S logo and is coated in green pearlescent paint.

Biophage Skin

How to Get: Obtained as a pre-order bonus.

Obtained as a pre-order bonus. Description: Same as standard skin, but with biophage tendrils and nastiness.

Gore Skin

How to Get: Watch 30 minutes of The Callisto Protocol on Twitch to get this skin as a drop.

Watch 30 minutes of The Callisto Protocol on Twitch to get this skin as a drop. Description: A grey outfit covered in gore and gristle.

Engineer Skin

How to Get: Releasing as part of the Season Pass Riot Bundle

Releasing as part of the Season Pass Riot Bundle Description: Not available yet.

Outer Way Skin

How to Get: Releasing as part of the Season Pass.

Releasing as part of the Season Pass. Description: Not available yet.

Watchtower Skin