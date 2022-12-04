The Callisto Protocol Suits List: All Unlockable Skins and Outfits

You can change your suit in The Callisto Protocol, and there’s a decent list of outfits and costumes to choose from. However, it’s not immediately clear how to get skins, and none of them are actually earned in-game. So, here’s a list of every character skin in The Callisto Protocol and how to obtain it.
All Outfits and Costumes in The Callisto Protocol
So far, eight skins have been revealed for The Callisto Protocol:
Standard Skin
- How to Get: Default skin
- Description: Jacob starts with an orange prison jumpsuit and eventually obtains a standard EVA suit.
Retro Prisoner Skin
- How to Get: Included as a pre-order bonus in the Day One Edition.
- Description: It starts as a classic black and white striped prison jumpsuit. EVA suit gets black and white strips as well.
The Snake Skin
- How to Get: Can be obtained as part of the Founder’s Pack after linking your Krafton ID.
- Description: Jumpsuit has an S logo with green accents. EVA suit has a central S logo and is coated in green pearlescent paint.
Biophage Skin
- How to Get: Obtained as a pre-order bonus.
- Description: Same as standard skin, but with biophage tendrils and nastiness.
Gore Skin
- How to Get: Watch 30 minutes of The Callisto Protocol on Twitch to get this skin as a drop.
- Description: A grey outfit covered in gore and gristle.
Engineer Skin
- How to Get: Releasing as part of the Season Pass Riot Bundle
- Description: Not available yet.
Outer Way Skin
- How to Get: Releasing as part of the Season Pass.
- Description: Not available yet.
Watchtower Skin
- How to Get: Releasing as part of the Season Pass Contagion Bundle.
- Description: Not Available Yet.