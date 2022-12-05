The Callisto Protocol: Can You Try to Help The Trapped Worker?

You can’t save the trapped worker in The Callisto Protocol. Regardless of your desire to help him, you can do nothing to get him out of his predicament. Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can get him to pry open the door that would lead to his salvation. It’s just one more death out of the thousands that take place at Callisto, but it does hit harder because of the man’s desperation.

Can you save the trapped working in The Callisto Protocol?

Unfortunately, you can’t save Officer Wayne in The Callisto Protocol. You’ll meet him after you leave the prison and are forced to trudge the moon’s snowy surface.

He pleads with you to find something to pry the door open with and promises to lead you to the Snowcat garage so you can get some transportation. Once he speaks to you, the game even implores you to “try to help the trapped worker,” making it seem like a mission objective.

Unfortunately, it’s not long before Biophages start attacking. During the fight, you can hear the trapped worker scream. When you approach the door, an enemy throws it open, and you can see that Officer Wayne didn’t make it. There’s no way to help him avoid this fate, and it’s just another part of the story. Maybe we’ll get to learn his story as part of the Season Pass.